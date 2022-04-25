Anthropologie International to open shop in Islington

Anthropologie International is set to open on Upper Street - Credit: Anthropologie International

American clothing retailer Anthropologie International is set to open its 18th UK store in Islington.

The brand will welcome customers to 126-127 Upper Street from Wednesday, May 11.

Matt Hilgeman, managing director of Anthropologie International, said: “We are very excited to open our 18th store in the UK.

“Our stores are still the beating heart of our brand experience, and it’s exciting to be increasing our UK portfolio.

“Art and creativity are the touchstones of Anthropologie, so it makes sense to unite with the vibrant design-savvy cosmopolitan community of Islington.

“We are delighted to be joining the neighbourhood.”

Anthropologie says it is unique in employing artists in each store location, tasking them with creating innovative windows and eye-catching visual displays.

Mr Hilgeman added: “For Islington, the talented team have created a mesmerising sunflower installation celebrating the classic Anthropologie crafted style, which has taken more than 500 hours to create.

“It’s been assembled by hand using a wide assortment of materials including sisal rope, golden yarn, crochet thread and even turmeric. The colour palette is a mixture of yellows and pinks, anticipating the arrival of summer.”

Anthropologie says each store is home to local creatives choosing products “central” to their philosophy. For Islington, they have welcomed a selection of local talent, including Irish-born artist Margo McDaid.

“Margo’s paintings and drawings,” Mr Hilgerman said: “Are simple, vivid, expressive, and inspired by colour, vintage shirts, illustrations in children’s books, folk art and outsider art.

“She draws every day, and her work reflects her love of all things bright and optimistic – making her a perfect fit for Anthropologie.”

Anthropologie now has more than 200 shops worldwide and launched its first London shop in 2009.

Artisan gift store Botanique Workshop will on the opening day (May 11) be hosting a seasonal posies-making workshop alongside local gin distillery Hanbury Gin, who will provide refreshments.

For more information visit www.anthropologie.com or www.facebook.com/anthropologieeurope.

