News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Islington shoppers 'continuing to wear masks,' traders find

Logo Icon

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 5:19 PM July 20, 2021   
There have been a variety of views about masks along Camden Passage

There have been a variety of views about masks along Camden Passage - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Traders on Islington’s Camden Passage say most shoppers are still opting to wear masks, after they stopped being a legal requirement from Monday. 

Managers and shop assistants, particularly at independent food shops on the street, mostly said that business has been good. 

Steve Cooper, owner of cheese shop Pistachio and Pickle Dairy, said: “All weekend and today [Tuesday July 20] people have been coming in with their masks on.” 

Steve Cooper's shop Pistachio and Pickle

Steve Cooper's shop Pistachio and Pickle - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“I prefer it that way,” he added, and chooses to wear a face shield himself. 

Sammy Earles, who manages Moxon’s Fishmonger, said he thought people had more time to shop locally in lockdown. He also said that most people are wearing masks in the shop. 

You may also want to watch:

The Pantry Underwear, an independent lingerie store, appealed to their customers on social media to continue wearing face coverings after Monday.

Their staff have continued to use masks. 

Billy Kidd and Sammy Earles at Moxon’s

Billy Kidd and Sammy Earles at Moxon’s - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Steve Cooper's shop Pistachio and Pickle

Steve Cooper's shop Pistachio and Pickle - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Manager Annie Hought said the decision has not affected trade. 

Most Read

  1. 1 This is when thunder storms could hit north London
  2. 2 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
  3. 3 Elderly woman allegedly robbed of diamond watch in Finsbury Park
  1. 4 Two men jailed for life after double murder
  2. 5 Konnie Huq praises teachers at Islington Education Awards
  3. 6 Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire
  4. 7 Corporate landmark Angel Square sold for close to £100m
  5. 8 Call for fly-tipping action after stats for London revealed
  6. 9 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
  7. 10 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout

Meanwhile Harriest Amesbury, a shop assistant at Magpie Vintage, said business has been slow. 

Harriet Amesbury of Magpie Vintage

Harriet Amesbury of Magpie Vintage - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“I don’t think it’s necessarily Covid. I think people are reprioritising what they are choosing to spend their money on,” she said. 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James and Bob

Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police cars attend the site in Camden Road.

Camden: Motorbike rider being treated after 'hit and run'

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
The tree at Crouch Hall Court

Islington Council

Council apologises for year's delay after tree damages property

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Free swimming lessons are on offer for children in Islington this summer 

Islington Council

Dive into summer with free swimming lessons for kids in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon