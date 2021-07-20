Islington shoppers 'continuing to wear masks,' traders find

Published: 5:19 PM July 20, 2021

There have been a variety of views about masks along Camden Passage - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Traders on Islington’s Camden Passage say most shoppers are still opting to wear masks, after they stopped being a legal requirement from Monday.

Managers and shop assistants, particularly at independent food shops on the street, mostly said that business has been good.

Steve Cooper, owner of cheese shop Pistachio and Pickle Dairy, said: “All weekend and today [Tuesday July 20] people have been coming in with their masks on.”

Steve Cooper's shop Pistachio and Pickle - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“I prefer it that way,” he added, and chooses to wear a face shield himself.

Sammy Earles, who manages Moxon’s Fishmonger, said he thought people had more time to shop locally in lockdown. He also said that most people are wearing masks in the shop.

The Pantry Underwear, an independent lingerie store, appealed to their customers on social media to continue wearing face coverings after Monday.

Their staff have continued to use masks.

Billy Kidd and Sammy Earles at Moxon’s - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Manager Annie Hought said the decision has not affected trade.

Meanwhile Harriest Amesbury, a shop assistant at Magpie Vintage, said business has been slow.

Harriet Amesbury of Magpie Vintage - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“I don’t think it’s necessarily Covid. I think people are reprioritising what they are choosing to spend their money on,” she said.