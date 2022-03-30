Deliveroo has won its battle with Islington Council over its "dark kitchen" in Roman Way Industrial Estate.

The council had rejected the company's application to install equipment and use the building for Deliveroo Editions – delivery-only kitchens for customers of the company's mobile phone app.

Concerns had been raised by nearby residents about noise from moped riders and the council wanted a condition that it be used by bicycle and electric bike users only.

In March 2018 it issued an enforcement notice, which has now been quashed by the Planning Inspectorate.

Cllr Rowena Champion, who is the executive member for environment and transport, and has been promoting low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) schemes, said: “We need to see a significant shift from motorised vehicles to more sustainable methods of travel, including from food delivery companies who often rely on mopeds.

"For this reason, we are extremely disappointed by the decision of the Planning Inspectorate to grant planning permission for the Deliveroo dark kitchen at Roman Way without requiring that only bicycles and electric vehicles be used for deliveries.”

The site is accessible from Roman Road, as well as from Offord Road, where there is a gate that is closed at 7pm.

The company and the council disputed the methodology for assessing noise levels but planning inspector Debbie Moore concluded: "I find that there are no significant adverse noise impacts, which should be avoided.

"I consider that noise from scooters arriving at and leaving the unit is noticeable for some occupiers of adjoining dwellings on Offord Road, when they have their windows open in the evening. However, there is also other noise associated with the industrial estate and from the nearby railway.

"The level and character of scooter noise is such that, when assessed against BS4142 (a British noise standard) and taking account of the context and other noise sources present, it has a low impact."

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "We are pleased that the Planning Inspector has granted planning permission for our Editions kitchen on Roman Way.

"It is an exciting opportunity for Deliveroo to continue to support local economic growth and give people the choice of fantastic new restaurants. We will continue to work with the community and local authority to make sure the site continues to be a success."