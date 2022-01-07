Islington woman 'thrilled' to win Creative Business Award

An Islington-based entrepreneur has said she is “thrilled” to have won the Creative Business Award of the Women’s Business Club.

Iola Nguyen, chief executive of Meet Key People, took the honour for developing the crowdfunding platform and online marketplace for artists, freelancers, entrepreneurs and companies. Judges were impressed with the service’s potential to offer guidance and tools to bolster creative projects.

Iola said: “I am so thrilled to have won the Creative Business Award 2021. It’s just the beginning. Our team promises to be your best asset in your quest to achieve your goals.”

The Women’s Business Club is a global network founded by business networking coordinator Angela de Souza. The club celebrates the accomplishments of businesswomen and encourages feminine leadership.

“Although only one woman could win in each category,” Angela said, “We feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing and determined to succeed.”



Those interested in Meet Key People can find more information at: meetkeypeople.com

