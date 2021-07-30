Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket

Published: 4:21 PM July 30, 2021

Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop opened in the Arts Building on Morris Place. - Credit: Lidl

The first shoppers are enjoying Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop, which opened inside the Arts Building on Morris Place this week.

The opening week drew in crowds with exclusive deals and offers, as well as its large sales area of 917m2 and a bakery section.

A new range of produce is being stocked in the Lidl - Credit: Lidl

Extra produce from the shop is donated to community food hubs which support families including The Boiler House Community Space and Highbury Vale Blackstock Trust. This is part of the Lidl's Feed-it-Back scheme which connects shops across the country to community kitchens and foodbanks.

The new shop also contains an extensive bakery section. - Credit: Lidl

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Finsbury Park.”

Lidl has now opened a second shop in Finsbury Park - Credit: Lidl

Covid-19 safety precautions are in measure with regular cleaning stations and protective screens at checkout.

Opening times are between 7am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.