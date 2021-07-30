Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket
Maryam Zakir-Hussain
- Credit: Lidl
The first shoppers are enjoying Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop, which opened inside the Arts Building on Morris Place this week.
The opening week drew in crowds with exclusive deals and offers, as well as its large sales area of 917m2 and a bakery section.
Extra produce from the shop is donated to community food hubs which support families including The Boiler House Community Space and Highbury Vale Blackstock Trust. This is part of the Lidl's Feed-it-Back scheme which connects shops across the country to community kitchens and foodbanks.
Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Finsbury Park.”
Covid-19 safety precautions are in measure with regular cleaning stations and protective screens at checkout.
You may also want to watch:
Opening times are between 7am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 Petition begins for reduction of traffic on Liverpool Road
- 2 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
- 3 Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket
- 4 'No further action' after officer knelt on neck of Black suspect in Finsbury Park
- 5 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
- 6 Letters on low traffic neighbourhoods
- 7 GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking
- 8 How much are Islington's Monopoly squares worth in 2021?
- 9 New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week
- 10 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos