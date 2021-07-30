News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 4:21 PM July 30, 2021   
Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop opened in the Arts Building on Morris Place.

Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop opened in the Arts Building on Morris Place. - Credit: Lidl

The first shoppers are enjoying Finsbury Park's new Lidl shop, which opened inside the Arts Building on Morris Place this week.  

The opening week drew in crowds with exclusive deals and offers, as well as its large sales area of 917m2 and a bakery section. 

A new range of produce is being stocked in the Lidl

A new range of produce is being stocked in the Lidl - Credit: Lidl

Extra produce from the shop is donated to community food hubs which support families including The Boiler House Community Space and Highbury Vale Blackstock Trust. This is part of the Lidl's Feed-it-Back scheme which connects shops across the country to community kitchens and foodbanks.  

The new shop also contains an extensive bakery section.

The new shop also contains an extensive bakery section. - Credit: Lidl

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Finsbury Park.” 

Lidl has now opened a second shop in Finsbury Park

Lidl has now opened a second shop in Finsbury Park - Credit: Lidl

Covid-19 safety precautions are in measure with regular cleaning stations and protective screens at checkout.

You may also want to watch:

Opening times are between 7am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Petition begins for reduction of traffic on Liverpool Road
  2. 2 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
  3. 3 Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket
  1. 4 'No further action' after officer knelt on neck of Black suspect in Finsbury Park
  2. 5 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  3. 6 Letters on low traffic neighbourhoods
  4. 7 GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking
  5. 8 How much are Islington's Monopoly squares worth in 2021?
  6. 9 New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week
  7. 10 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The view of the party

Video

'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
The statue has been in the basement of Islington Town Hall for years

Statue in Noel-Baker Peace Garden replaced in Islington after 35 years

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Bob Borzello has attracted attention for his shop that isn't a shop.

The Camden Passage shop window where nothing is for sale

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Central Line okay this weekend... but not Circle, Metropolitan or Hammersmith & City

Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon