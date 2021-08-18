Published: 9:42 AM August 18, 2021

Finsbury Park Picturehouse is set to open "within weeks".

The new seven-screen cinema is in the £220m City North tower block development by the new entrance to Finsbury Park station in Goodwin Street and Wells Terrace.

The chain, which plays arthouse and blockbuster films, had been set to open the new branch last autumn, but it was delayed because of the pandemic, subsequent lockdowns and uncertainty in the film distribution chain.

A spokesperson said: "In terms of construction, the site is currently very close to being finished, and though our opening date is still to be confirmed, it is certainly a matter of weeks rather than of months.

"Finsbury Park Picturehouse will be the perfect place to watch any film.

"The site has a brand new set of top of the line laser projectors and the auditoriums have an excellent rake with wide reclining plush seating, so we expect the technical sides of things to be spot on and for every seat in each auditorium to have a commanding view of the well proportioned wide screens."