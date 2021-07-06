Finsbury Park natural wine shop expands to the East End
Emma Bartholomew and Mike Brooke
- Credit: Cuvée
Bosses of a natural wine shop in Finsbury Park are expanding with a new branch in Bethnal Green.
Brodie Meah and Max Venning's Blackstock Road deli and restaurant Top Cuvée was impacted by the Covid lockdown, so they decided to launch a wine delivery business, Shop Cuvée instead.
Now they are hoping to tap into the East End market by expanding into Bethnal Green Road next month, with their range of natural, bio-dynamic, organic and raw wines, which are made without using pesticides and with as little intervention as possible.
"Bringing the business to Bethnal Green is beyond exciting,” Brodie said.
“It’s where I’ve lived since arriving in London, so I know it’s just what's needed.
"It's a project every wine person dreams of opening, a wine bar.”
The pals plan to open Cave Cuvée where you “grab a bottle straight from the shelves” and make your way down to the cellar tasting room, and also have bike couriers for home deliveries.
