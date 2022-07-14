The owner of a healthy restaurant chain and meal plan brand has been named a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Fit Kitchen founder Amar Lodhia - who won a High Court trademark infringement case against supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in 2020 - has been shortlisted for food and drink entrepreneur of the year.

His restaurants in St John Street, Farringdon and in Eastcheap offer fast food favourites such as burgers, wraps and pizzas "re-imagined" by award-winning chefs to make them healthier and more nutritious.

Amar Lodhia said: "It's incredibly gratifying to receive recognition like this and really shows that what myself and my team are doing at Fit Kitchen, as well as with our new charitable foundation, isn’t going unnoticed.

"We have lots of exciting developments in the pipeline with much more to come, so being named a finalist is really the icing on the cake.

"I'm lucky to have a talented, supportive team around me, and it’s thanks to them that we can continue to bring our Fit Kitchen vision to life."

The brand has expanded since winning the landmark case against Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and their supplier Scratch Meals in the High Court.

It resulted in an injunction order preventing the supermarket chains from copying and using the Fit Kitchen name, which they did for nearly three years - selling 10 million units of products with that branding.

Fit Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and brunch to eat in or takeaway, with protein pizzas, shakes and immune-booster juices among the offerings.

People who want to meet training goals and make healthy choices can also sign up for a bespoke Fit Kitchen meal plan.

Mr Lodhia is among business leaders from across the country who have been shortlisted for the 2022 awards from more than 5,300 entrants.

In its 10th year the Great British Entrepreneur Awards recognises and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.

The winners across 12 categories in each region will be announced at a grand final held at the Grosvenor Hotel on November 21.