Farringdon healthy restaurant owner finalist for entrepreneur award
- Credit: Alex Scannapieco
The owner of a healthy restaurant chain and meal plan brand has been named a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
Fit Kitchen founder Amar Lodhia - who won a High Court trademark infringement case against supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in 2020 - has been shortlisted for food and drink entrepreneur of the year.
His restaurants in St John Street, Farringdon and in Eastcheap offer fast food favourites such as burgers, wraps and pizzas "re-imagined" by award-winning chefs to make them healthier and more nutritious.
Amar Lodhia said: "It's incredibly gratifying to receive recognition like this and really shows that what myself and my team are doing at Fit Kitchen, as well as with our new charitable foundation, isn’t going unnoticed.
"We have lots of exciting developments in the pipeline with much more to come, so being named a finalist is really the icing on the cake.
"I'm lucky to have a talented, supportive team around me, and it’s thanks to them that we can continue to bring our Fit Kitchen vision to life."
The brand has expanded since winning the landmark case against Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and their supplier Scratch Meals in the High Court.
Most Read
- 1 Woman shot in Green Lanes
- 2 Petition launched against large music events at Finsbury Park
- 3 Six week jail term for Kings Cross iPhone thief
- 4 Nicki Minaj fans disappointed as she is forced to leave London event
- 5 Finsbury Leisure Centre: Have your say as early proposals for site released
- 6 Consultation on proposed TfL bus cuts extended
- 7 Clerkenwell attack: Man sought after boy stabbed in stomach
- 8 Guilty: Man murdered woman at bus stop and tried to kill another a day later
- 9 Jailed: 9 north London offenders put behind bars in June
- 10 Islington best borough for 'healthy streets', report finds
It resulted in an injunction order preventing the supermarket chains from copying and using the Fit Kitchen name, which they did for nearly three years - selling 10 million units of products with that branding.
Fit Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and brunch to eat in or takeaway, with protein pizzas, shakes and immune-booster juices among the offerings.
People who want to meet training goals and make healthy choices can also sign up for a bespoke Fit Kitchen meal plan.
Mr Lodhia is among business leaders from across the country who have been shortlisted for the 2022 awards from more than 5,300 entrants.
In its 10th year the Great British Entrepreneur Awards recognises and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.
The winners across 12 categories in each region will be announced at a grand final held at the Grosvenor Hotel on November 21.