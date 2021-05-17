New nightclub Glam to open in Shoreditch in June 

Published: 5:05 PM May 17, 2021

A new club in Old Street promises to have some of house music's biggest artists performing "week-in, week-out" when it launches on June 25.

Glam is opening in the building that used to house Shoreditch's Aquarium, whose famous pool has now been replaced with a VIP lounge.

Aquarium was stripped of its 24-hour license by Islington Council in January 2020.

Police put forward a "stack of evidence" indicating there had been a rise in violent crimes and sexual assaults in and around the venue.

Glam is being set up by the pair who launched Aquarium 25 years ago, before they sold it on to other owners.

Paul Nelson, who was the first person to ever get a legal rave licence for his legendary Raindance events, and Carl McCormick, who has put on high-end parties for the likes of Drake, Rhianna and Prince, met in 1992, and went on to launch the Shoreditch venue in 1995.

They were granted a 2am licence by the council in March, when Mr Nelson stated his desire to make the club “one of the most sought-after live music venues in London” hosting “high profile artists and up-and-coming bands".

Glam is going to be decorated with "plush drapes, dangling chandeliers, and warming backlights" and there will be "a host of wild characters" at its club nights, from drag queens to burlesque dancers.

Artists set to play there the summer include Armand Van Helden, Tony Humphries, Louie Vega, David Morales and Dave.

Carl said: "I cut my teeth at the always beautifully designed and luxuriant Renaissance with its world-class DJs, and I'm not going to lie, it's a huge inspiration for what we are doing with Glam.

"The club is just what everyone needs right now - something that's high-end, super special in every way, but never too stuffy or elitist.

"We're proudly going against the grain and redefining the glossy glam of the 90s with a contemporary soundtrack.

"It will be an immersive and escapist party that takes you a million miles away from the norm, deep into a fantastical new world of vibrant and vivid colours and characters with the world's best DJs."

The Friday June 25 launch party features Michael Gray and Moodena, and the night after will see a live set from Alison Limmerick.



