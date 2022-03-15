Here's a list of bank branches in London that HSBC has confirmed are set to close later this year - Credit: PA

HSBC has confirmed it will shut 69 bank branches - including 18 across Greater London - in the coming months.

The latest closures will impact around 400 jobs across the UK, with sites in Barking, Islington and Stratford among those affected.

The branches are all set to close from July to September.

It comes after 82 previous closures were announced by the banking giant in January last year.

HSBC said the branches are being shut because of the continued growth of online banking among its customers.

Less than half of its customers now regularly use its branches, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years, according to the bank.

A HSBC spokesman added that it hopes to redeploy all 400 affected staff to new roles within 15 miles of their homes.

Head of HSBC UK's branch network, Jackie Uhi, said: "Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing."

Here is a list of branches in London boroughs that set to shut up shop - and the proposed closing dates:

City of London – July 19

Westfield Stratford City – July 19

New Bond Street – July 19

Moorgate – July 21

Angel Islington – July 21

Gloucester Road – July 26

Hammersmith – July 28

Peckham – August 2

Sidcup – August 9

Golders Green – August 18

Eltham – August 18

New Malden – September 1

Pinner – September 6

Barking – September 6

Beckenham – September 8

Hampstead High Street – September 27

Wandsworth – September 27

Kingston-Upon-Thames – TBC