Published: 3:26 PM June 4, 2021

Hundreds of businesses in Islington are backing a scheme that lets them show visitors they’re following all Covid-Safe guidelines.

Nearly 1,000 firms have signed up to the council's Covid-Safe Business Award scheme, which sees them put signs in their windows as reassurance, to encourage customers to return to the high street.

All premises displaying the window sticker have been assessed by the council’s public protection team as following current guidance on safety for both customers and staff.

Jan Hart, the council's director of public protection and regulation, said: “The last 16 months have been the toughest in living memory for the majority of businesses in our high streets, and we have been working extremely hard behind the scenes doing everything we can to support them through the pandemic.

“These eye-catching signs, already in hundreds of traders’ windows, are small but important beacons of reassurance for visitors – a kite mark confirming the business is following all the current guidance on safety.

You may also want to watch:

“I urge any businesses who have not done so already to request a visit from us to advise on safety and help them get accredited too."

Joanna Phillips, manager of the Children's Air Ambulance charity shop in Junction Road, Archway, promoting the Covid-Safe Business Award scheme window stickers - Credit: Islington Council

Supporters of the scheme include Joanna Phillips, manager of the Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop in Junction Road, Archway.

She said: “We have missed our customers during the pandemic closures, and as the safety of our customers is our highest priority, we want to let them know that it is safe to shop and donate.

“We have installed screens, hand sanitiser stations, social distancing signage and other health and safety measures. We had fantastic support from the local community before the lockdowns and I thank them for that. My hope now is that it will continue now that we have reopened.”

Georgina Black, of Pretty Shiny Shop in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park, promoting the Covid-Safe Business Award scheme window stickers - Credit: Islington Council

Georgina Black, of of Pretty Shiny Shop in Stroud Green Road, added: “I’ve worked very hard from the beginning of the pandemic to adapt and provide a safe place to shop.

"It has been a hard year for everyone and I really want to get our high street back to being busy again, so it’s great to have this bright yellow sign as a little beacon beckoning you into my lovely, safe shop to have a browse.”