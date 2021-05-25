News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Grants boost for night time and cultural venues hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:02 PM May 25, 2021   
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Ken Mears 

Grants of £15,000 or £30,000 are set to be awarded to entertainment venues which have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions. 

Islington Council has pledged to help pubs and music, comedy, theatre and dance venues. Although some have returned, it will still be a few weeks until all venues are able to open.

Eligible small and medium size businesses must have ongoing fixed premises costs, and meet other criteria, detailed on the council's website.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington Council's business lead, said: “I’m delighted that more businesses have been able to safely welcome customers back in recent days.

“However we know some businesses - like our pubs and small venues for music, theatre and comedy - have been especially hit hard by the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“These brilliant and unique businesses are a huge part of Islington, and support many jobs and businesses across our borough. They are a big part of why people come to visit Islington and spend money in our evening economy."

See bit.ly/2RJb6yl.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
  2. 2 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  3. 3 Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision
  1. 4 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
  2. 5 Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab
  3. 6 Anti-Kroenke protests continue as fans return to the Emirates Stadium
  4. 7 Council set to fine landlords for contaminated recycling bins
  5. 8 'It's quicker to walk': Holloway Road reacts to LTNs
  6. 9 Where to buy locally sourced veg grown around north London
  7. 10 Five reasons Arsenal need new owners
Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and attendant Sertan Hassan

Islington Council

'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
New North Road in Islington

Islington Council

Islington Council hails Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green LTNs a success

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Caledonian Road

Islington Council

Caledonian Road adult gaming centre bid sparks concerns

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Boris Johnson at the Business Design Centre in Upper Street, where he urged everyone to get vaccinated

Coronavirus | Video

Boris Johnson urges everyone to get the jab on vaccination hub visit

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus