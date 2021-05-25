Grants boost for night time and cultural venues hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Published: 4:02 PM May 25, 2021

Grants of £15,000 or £30,000 are set to be awarded to entertainment venues which have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

Islington Council has pledged to help pubs and music, comedy, theatre and dance venues. Although some have returned, it will still be a few weeks until all venues are able to open.

Eligible small and medium size businesses must have ongoing fixed premises costs, and meet other criteria, detailed on the council's website.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington Council's business lead, said: “I’m delighted that more businesses have been able to safely welcome customers back in recent days.

“However we know some businesses - like our pubs and small venues for music, theatre and comedy - have been especially hit hard by the pandemic.

“These brilliant and unique businesses are a huge part of Islington, and support many jobs and businesses across our borough. They are a big part of why people come to visit Islington and spend money in our evening economy."

