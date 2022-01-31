News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Islington second-hand golf club firm looking to grow

Logo Icon

Alex Marsh

Published: 8:51 AM January 31, 2022
Harry Heptonstall, of Nearly New Golf Clubs

Harry Heptonstall, of Nearly New Golf Clubs - Credit: Harry Heptonstall

A year in and an online business selling second-hand golf clubs is looking to expand. 

Harry Heptonstall, 26, is a lifelong Islington resident and began his start-up, Nearly New Golf Clubs, in January 2021 amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

What began as a single sale on eBay has now grown into a fully developed business, selling more than forty pre-owned golf clubs a month across the UK.  

With an Instagram following of 3,000, and a new website, Harry has high hopes for the future.  

“It’s grown quite a lot recently”, he said. “At the moment I’m running it myself, but it’s getting to the point where we are looking to employ someone to help.” 

“We are hoping that the new website will open us up to a wider audience.” 

Harry said each club is individually assessed before it is sold on. Nearly New Golf Clubs offers a 30-day trial period so that customers can return any equipment that does not suit them for a full refund.  

Visit nearlynewgolfclubs.co.uk 

Shop Local
Islington News
North London News
Highbury News

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for information about a watch that was stolen from an elderly woman as she walked in Finsbury Park.

London Live News

Disqualified driver jailed after hit-and-run involving Islington schoolgirl

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A view of the Royal Free Hospital teaching hospital in the Hampstead area of the London Borough of C

London Live News

Covid patients in north London hospitals with Plan B rules set to lift

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Saint Espresso has opened its doors in Angel Central, Islington

London Live News

Artisan coffee house opens in Angel Central following £16m refurbishment

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Whittington chimney dismantled

Whittington Hospital's landmark incinerator chimney to be dismantled 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon