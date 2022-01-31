Islington second-hand golf club firm looking to grow

A year in and an online business selling second-hand golf clubs is looking to expand.

Harry Heptonstall, 26, is a lifelong Islington resident and began his start-up, Nearly New Golf Clubs, in January 2021 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

What began as a single sale on eBay has now grown into a fully developed business, selling more than forty pre-owned golf clubs a month across the UK.

With an Instagram following of 3,000, and a new website, Harry has high hopes for the future.

“It’s grown quite a lot recently”, he said. “At the moment I’m running it myself, but it’s getting to the point where we are looking to employ someone to help.”

“We are hoping that the new website will open us up to a wider audience.”

Harry said each club is individually assessed before it is sold on. Nearly New Golf Clubs offers a 30-day trial period so that customers can return any equipment that does not suit them for a full refund.

Visit nearlynewgolfclubs.co.uk