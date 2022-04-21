Diva Choice: Empowering company going strong after 10 years

Diva Choice - still going strong after ten years in Islington - Credit: Diva Choice

A female “empowerment centred” jewellery and swimwear brand is celebrating ten years of trading in Islington.

Diva Choice, based in Font Hill Road, will be hosting a cupcakes and cocktails event to mark the anniversary on Saturday, April 30.

Tricia Blake, chief executive at Diva Choice, said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone, especially in such a competitive marketplace.

“We are really happy to be able to celebrate with our valued partners, customers and friends.

“The past 10 years has been a hugely successful time for me.”

She added: “Being able to take part in this wonderful opportunity given to me by Islington Council and Fashion Capital has enabled me to have a stock list where my items are popular and rent an affordable workspace where I am able to expand my business further.

“We look forward to continuing to build on these strong relationships in the future.”

The cupcakes and cocktails event will be held from 12.30-5pm. For more information, search @Queendivaclub on Facebook.

