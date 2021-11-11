News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
King's Cross has been declared carbon neutral

William Mata

Published: 11:53 AM November 11, 2021
King's Cross has benefitted from huge regeneration

King's Cross has benefitted from huge regeneration - Credit: John Sturrock

One of central London’s most ambitious regeneration projects has made an environmental leap forward by declaring carbon neutral status.

The 67-acre site around King’s Cross has this week been certified as a CarbonNeutral® Development by Natural Capital Partners. 

It is in recognition of energy supplies to the site now being 100 per cent renewable, through green tariffs and direct agreements with energy providers.

Gasholders at King's Cross have played their part.

Gasholders at King's Cross have played their part. - Credit: John Sturrock

Kings Cross’s management also claim all past embodied and operational emissions from the Estate have been offset through verified carbon offsetting projects.

Chiefs have also announced intentions to plant forests 7.5 times the size of the existing King’s Cross site around the UK to offset the embodied carbon of future buildings.  

Claudine Blamey, head of sustainability, said: “This is a significant milestone in our journey to become net zero. 

“We are incredibly proud to achieve carbon-neutrality and our universal approach to our carbon footprint means we leave no stone unturned.” 
 

