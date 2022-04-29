News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lavezza and Arsenal partnership helps more young people into work

William Mata

Published: 3:50 PM April 29, 2022
Lavazza / Arsenal Cup Of Learning Lavazza Training Center Uxbridge 25.02.2022

Lavazza / Arsenal Cup Of Learning Lavazza Training Centre, Uxbridge - Credit: Alan Walter

More unemployed north Londoners are finding barista work thanks to an ongoing partnership between coffee giants Lavazza and Arsenal Football Club. 

The Cup of Learning programme, which launched in 2017, helps upskill young people to find long term employment opportunities and relaunched in February. The latest cohort were all north Londoners under the age of 25 who completed a two week course. 

Arsenal and Lavezza have now extended the partnership for another three years. The football club is keen to get involved to boost its community project and says 84 per cent of participants progress to employment or further opportunities.

Mario Cerutti, chief institutional relations and sustainability officer at Lavazza said: “A Cup of Learning has been a pivotal global project for Lavazza Group for many years and we are proud to see it continue to resonate in the UK, thanks to the ongoing collaboration of Arsenal.

“We look forward to seeing this programme develop further and become a real growth opportunity for the members of the North London community.” 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Lavazza at Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on March 03, 2022 in London, Engl

Lavazza at Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on March 03, 2022 - Credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Guided by two dedicated Lavazza training supervisors, participants learnt all the fundamental skills needed to become a barista, including steaming milk, creating latte art, and understanding the different blends of coffee beans.

Participants also visited the Emirates Stadium on a matchday to gain valuable insight into working in a fast-paced hospitality environment. 

The scheme is now run in 12 countries around the world.

Jack Ferguson, Arsenal in the Community’s employability officer, said: “We are extremely proud of the participants that stuck with us throughout the pandemic and graduated the pilot A Cup of Learning programme. 

“Arsenal in the Community has a long-standing commitment to supporting the needs of the local community and our employability programme plays a key role in that. 

“It’s been brilliant to work with Lavazza on A Cup of Learning and we are delighted we can continue to work together to reduce the barriers young adults in North London are facing when attempting to enter this challenging job market.” 

For more information, visit ukcoffeesociety.lavazza.com 
 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon