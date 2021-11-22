League of Legends developer Riot Games grants $10k to Islington charity

Riot Games, the developer behind the League of Legends series, has chosen charity Spear Islington to receive a $10,000 grant.

Spear, which helps disadvantaged people find long term employment, is one of 30 recipients worldwide of the sum.

The scheme has been launched by Riot Games to celebrate the success of Netflix new show Arcane: League of Legends.

Martin Ledigo, chairman of trustees at Spear Islington said the organisation is ‘delighted’ to accept the community grant.



He added: “All of the grants will go directly towards helping young people in London who face barriers to finding work.”

“With our support we can help them develop the skills and confidence to both find sustainable employment and help transform their lives.”

Over the summer, Riot invited video game players from around the world to nominate a community organisation of their choice. They have had more than 19,000 submissions.

“It is especially pleasing that we were nominated by a player in our community, who we expect has personal experience of Spear and its impact. I hope that they will learn that their action has had such a positive impact."

Working with 100 young people a year, Islington Spear said the grant will enable them to fund seven young people to complete the Spear Programme.