New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week

Published: 10:51 AM July 22, 2021

Lidl is set to open a new shop in Finsbury Park - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A second Lidl supermarket will open in Finsbury Park next week.

The new store will be on the ground floor of the Arts Building on Morris Place, opening for the first time on Tuesday, July 29.

The supermarket will create up to 30 jobs and be significantly larger than the existing Finsbury Park Lidl.

The famous Lidl middle aisle will be offering opening-week deals, including a dog pool for £19.99 on Tuesday to cool off panting pooches. On Thursday, customers can bag a table top electric wok for £12.99.

While masks are no longer legally required, Lidl recommends that customers continue to wear face coverings when shopping. Cleaning stations and protective screens at checkouts will remain in place.

You may also want to watch:

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

Opening times for the new Lidl store will be between 7am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.