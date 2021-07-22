News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week

Logo Icon

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 10:51 AM July 22, 2021   
Lidl is set to open a new shop in Finsbury Park

Lidl is set to open a new shop in Finsbury Park - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A second Lidl supermarket will open in Finsbury Park next week. 

The new store will be on the ground floor of the Arts Building on Morris Place, opening for the first time on Tuesday, July 29. 

The supermarket will create up to 30 jobs and be significantly larger than the existing Finsbury Park Lidl. 

The famous Lidl middle aisle will be offering opening-week deals, including a dog pool for £19.99 on Tuesday to cool off panting pooches. On Thursday, customers can bag a table top electric wok for £12.99. 

While masks are no longer legally required, Lidl recommends that customers continue to wear face coverings when shopping. Cleaning stations and protective screens at checkouts will remain in place. 

You may also want to watch:

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.” 

Opening times for the new Lidl store will be between 7am - 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Tube lines closed after 10pm as TfL staff isolate due to Covid
  2. 2 What do smoking and People Friendly Streets have in common?
  3. 3 New 'ethical' Deliveroo-style service coming to Islington
  1. 4 This is when thunder storms could hit north London
  2. 5 New pub opens in place of The Monarch in Chalk Farm Road
  3. 6 Letters: Holloway Prison site development
  4. 7 Met Office yellow warning for rain in London this weekend
  5. 8 Two men jailed for life after double murder
  6. 9 Holloway Road pavement width decreased to pre-pandemic size
  7. 10 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An e bike is thought to be behind the fire

Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
People queue up for the Egg nightclub in London, after the final legal coronavirus restrictions were

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

"Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police cars attend the site in Camden Road.

Camden: Motorbike rider being treated after 'hit and run'

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Met Police

Elderly woman allegedly robbed of diamond watch in Finsbury Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon