Published: 5:14 PM April 26, 2021

Islington Council has appointed Mears Group to manage the planned maintenance of its council homes in a contract worth nearly £50m for the next four years.

The contract valued at about £12m each year includes a potential six-year extension for cyclical repairs, preventative maintenance and improvements in energy efficiency and fire protection works.

The council said the new contract "reflects the excellence in service delivery, low complaints and effective budget control that Mears has made in delivering repairs and maintenance to about 15,000 council homes over the last decade."

Mears Group manager Theo Petrou said: “We place social value at the heart of our business, and we look forward to working with our client and customers to develop shared objectives as to how we can contribute back into the community, especially on our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.

“Mears is not just a contractor, but a local employer and our operatives are members of the community in which we will be working."