New pub opens in place of The Monarch in Chalk Farm Road

Published: 10:22 AM July 21, 2021

Monarchy in Chalk Farm Road is set to provide a venue for live sport - Credit: The Monarchy

The King is Dead, Long Live the King, so goes the refrain. That is also true for some pubs in the Camden area.

After much-loved pub The Monarch closed down in February 2020, it is under new ownership and has reopened simply as ‘Monarchy’.

And the slight change of name has provided a change of culture, with an emphasis on creating a sports pub at the venue in Chalk Farm Road. Although there will still be live music nights and DJ sets in the future.

Deputy manager of Monarchy, Truly Mackenzie, said: “We kept the name because a lot of people said The Monarch was a key venue in Camden culture, a key place for that.

“We've kept as much of the old building as we could when we renovated it and one of our cocktails is called ‘The Monarch’ as a nod to the old Monarch too!”

Ms Mackenzie explained that she wants the bar to bring the best out of Camden.

“I am so excited!,” she said. “I moved down from Leeds to come help run this bar. So, it's been a long time in the making and this is it.

“We're hoping it can bring the community together, especially coming out of Covid and we want to get the locals involved.”

Monarchy has said “the 220-capacity venue will create 15 jobs” for the local area. The bar will also be flush with new technology with self-serving taps and table-top phone chargers.

The Monarch that stood before was actually another nod to a pub of the same name that was located on Ferdinand Street.

In keeping with its former pub’s musical history. Ms Mackenzie added: “Monarchy will continue to play homage to the location’s rich musical history, with music lovers invited to enjoy the live acoustic music that will be taking place.”

Monarchy Camden is open from noon every day apart from Mondays, and is located at 40-42 Chalk Farm Road.



