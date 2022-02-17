The new Taco Bell on Holloway Road will open on Monday February 21 - Credit: Google Maps

The new Taco Bell in Holloway will open next month, it has been confirmed.

Signs of this imminent addition have been visible for some time, and now it has been announced that the chain's 89th UK restaurant will open on Monday, February 21.

Taco Bell UK's head of marketing, Lucy Dee, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first Taco Bell in Holloway!

"We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Holloway for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.”

The new eatery is located in the building once occupied by the The Old Kings Head pub, which closed in 2011.

Alongside the usual dishes, this 46-seater restaurant will also offer the ever-popular Taco Tuesday.

Further information is available on Taco Bell's website.

Address: 382 Holloway Road, N7 6PN

Opening times: 11am-10pm, seven days a week