News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

New Holloway Road Taco Bell to open next month

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:02 AM February 17, 2022
New Taco Bell opening in Holloway Road, Islington, on Monday February 21 2022

The new Taco Bell on Holloway Road will open on Monday February 21 - Credit: Google Maps

The new Taco Bell in Holloway will open next month, it has been confirmed.

Signs of this imminent addition have been visible for some time, and now it has been announced that the chain's 89th UK restaurant will open on Monday, February 21.

Taco Bell UK's head of marketing, Lucy Dee, said: We’re really excited to be opening our first Taco Bell in Holloway!

"We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Holloway for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.” 

The new eatery is located in the building once occupied by the The Old Kings Head pub, which closed in 2011.

Alongside the usual dishes, this 46-seater restaurant will also offer the ever-popular Taco Tuesday.

Further information is available on Taco Bell's website.

Address: 382 Holloway Road, N7 6PN

Most Read

  1. 1 Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park
  2. 2 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
  3. 3 'Extraordinarily cruel': Islington caretaker raped woman at knifepoint
  1. 4 University College Hospital apologises to Gaia Young family
  2. 5 Bingfield Park: Crumbles Castle future on line as consultations continue
  3. 6 'An indulgent afternoon tea at Clerkenwell's The Zetter Townhouse'
  4. 7 6 of the most expensive properties to rent in north London
  5. 8 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly 
  6. 9 Gaia Young, 25, died of 'unexplained' condition - inquest finds
  7. 10 Hackney and Islington are two of the most CCTV-filled places in UK

Opening times: 11am-10pm, seven days a week

London Live News
Holloway News
Islington News

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of the redevelopment of the Holloway prison site

Housing News

Holloway prison plans for thousands of new homes deferred

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Paul Draper credits his dad for influencing his music by introducing him to Liverpool musicians such as The Beatles

Paul Draper on leaving Mansun and finding his voice

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of London announces fare rise on TfL network

London Live News

Confirmed: TfL fares to rise by average of almost 5% from March 1

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
There is concern that if Covid-19 rates continue to rise at the rate that they are, hospitals will become overwhelmed again.

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in north London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon