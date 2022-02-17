New Holloway Road Taco Bell to open next month
- Credit: Google Maps
The new Taco Bell in Holloway will open next month, it has been confirmed.
Signs of this imminent addition have been visible for some time, and now it has been announced that the chain's 89th UK restaurant will open on Monday, February 21.
Taco Bell UK's head of marketing, Lucy Dee, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first Taco Bell in Holloway!
"We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Holloway for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.”
The new eatery is located in the building once occupied by the The Old Kings Head pub, which closed in 2011.
Alongside the usual dishes, this 46-seater restaurant will also offer the ever-popular Taco Tuesday.
Further information is available on Taco Bell's website.
Address: 382 Holloway Road, N7 6PN
Most Read
- 1 Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park
- 2 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
- 3 'Extraordinarily cruel': Islington caretaker raped woman at knifepoint
- 4 University College Hospital apologises to Gaia Young family
- 5 Bingfield Park: Crumbles Castle future on line as consultations continue
- 6 'An indulgent afternoon tea at Clerkenwell's The Zetter Townhouse'
- 7 6 of the most expensive properties to rent in north London
- 8 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly
- 9 Gaia Young, 25, died of 'unexplained' condition - inquest finds
- 10 Hackney and Islington are two of the most CCTV-filled places in UK
Opening times: 11am-10pm, seven days a week