New Aldi on Old Street to open this month

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:32 PM June 13, 2022
New Aldi opening at 205 Old Street, EC1V 9QN on June 30

The Aldi currently under construction on Old Street is due to open on Thursday, June 30 - Credit: Google Maps

A new Aldi is to open on Old Street at the end of this month. 

As part of a partnership with the retailer, Team GB Olympic gold medallist Kate French and ParalympicsGB silver medallist Oliver Lam-Watson will be cutting the ribbon on the morning of June 30.

The new store - Aldi's tenth in the capital - will be run by store manager Grant Ugwuegbulam-Condor and 10 colleagues. 

Both the manager and the athletes are excited by what's to come, with Ugwuegbulam-Condor promising "a special day".

"Having Olympic and Paralympic stars Kate French and Oliver Lam-Watson join us will make it a morning to remember," he added.

Modern pentathlon champion French declared herself "so excited", while fencing star Lam-Watson said: "Opening the new store will be a great way for me to thank Aldi for its support and providing ParalympicsGB athletes with fresh, healthy food.”

This new partnership with ParalympicsGB builds on the retailer's existing sponsorship of Team GB, who they have supported since 2015.

Now, Aldi will also be fuelling Britain's Paralympians to success through the provision of monthly food vouchers.

On opening day, the Olympians will be on hand to give the first 30 customers in the queue complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range.

The new shop will offer fresh, British meat products, as well as exclusive beers, wines and spirits.

There will also be a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Additionally, local charities and foodbanks can register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community. 

Those who register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products up to seven days a week.

Any charities that would like to partner up with the retailer should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

While new store assistants have already been recruited, information on other current vacancies is available here.

The new Adi Local store will be open from 7am on June 30; its opening hours will be 7am-11pm Monday-Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Address: 205 Old Street, London, EC1V 9QN

