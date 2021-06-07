Published: 12:26 PM June 7, 2021

Prezzo is set to open in Islington - Credit: SEC Newgate

Prezzo has chosen Islington Square as the location for its first new Italian restaurant since 2018.

The chain has signed a deal this week that will see it open in the square’s South Arcade later this summer.

It will neighbour the Odeon cinema, and Megan’s, Omnom and Jiji, as well as a Third Space health club.

The deal was secured by private held investment firm Cain International and the building will also contain Prezzo’s headquarters.

Jonathan Goldstein, chief executive of Cain International, said: “As we emerge from the restrictions of lockdown and enjoy increasing freedom to socialise, we are confident that Prezzo will benefit from the pent-up demand for hospitality-driven experiences.

“Islington is an iconic destination for retail, culture and dining in London, making it the perfect location for Prezzo’s headquarters and a new restaurant location.”

Prezzo has said the Islington Square restaurant will be their 'greenest' yet - Credit: Prezzo

The 4,319 sq ft restaurant will also be the first to feature Prezzo’s new energy-efficent kitchen plan.

Proponents have said this will increase the energy efficiency of its cooking by 47 per cent and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75 per cent.

Karen Jones, executive chair of Prezzo, said this will be the chain’s greenest restaurant to date.

She said: “The location of the restaurant in Cain’s Islington Square development demonstrates the ambition of Prezzo’s partnership with Cain and the confidence both companies share in the resilience of the British High Street.”

