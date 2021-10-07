Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
Sainsbury's supermarket in Essex Road has been closed down temporarily after rats were captured on film crawling over the croissants on open display.
Stomach churning footage showed two rodents scurrying around in the bakery section of the shop before leaping behind some metal shelves and running away.
After the video went viral on social media, and users accused the supermarket giant of "putting their customers’ health at risk" store managers decided to deep clean the shop.
A Sainsburys spokesperson said: “We have strict processes in place to deter pests.
"Our Essex Road store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and to help pest control investigate this sighting and introduce additional preventative measures.
"We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers and we will reopen as soon as we can.”
