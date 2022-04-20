You used to be my Romeo's: Gluten free bakery moves

Where art thou, Romeo's? The answer is no longer at 178 Upper Street in Islington with the beloved gluten free bakery having moved.

Customers were greeted by a message this week at the former premise saying their new base will be 195 Blackstock Road in Islington.

The business will also be operating as an online entity.

A statement read: "We have some big news. After 11 years we’ve decided to close our much-loved café at 178 Upper Street.

"It has not been an easy decision but during the last few challenging years, despite our best efforts and all your support, it has become impossible to keep an independent high street London café running.

"With business rates, rent and running costs going up, we have no choice. The good news is you can continue to order gluten free, refined sugar free + vegan cakes, treats and catering online to pick up from our new kitchen at 195 Blackstock Road.

"From everyone at Team Romeo’s we want to thank all our customers for all your ongoing support."