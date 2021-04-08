News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Islington mayor complains about ‘saturation’ of licenced venues in Archway

Logo Icon

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Published: 5:36 PM April 8, 2021   
Islington's new mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess, who will open the Carers Rights Day event. Picture: Islington Council/ Em...

Islington's new mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess, who will open the Carers Rights Day event. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography - Credit: Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington’s mayor has joined a residents’ forum, pushing back against the addition of any more licenced venues in Archway, warning the area is “saturated”.

Cllr Janet Burgess and the Better Archway Forum are opposing plans by two new venues to open in the area – cafe/restaurant Norman’s in Junction Road, and Beni cafe in Holloway Road.

In response to both applications, Cllr Burgess said: “Several years ago Archway was designated a saturation area in terms of the number of licences that were then held by many businesses in the area. 

“Since that time the number of licences has actually increased. I maintain that we do not need any more such licences in this area.”

Residents involved in the Better Archway Forum are “very unhappy with the growth in alcohol licences”, claiming it has closely correlated with a rise in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

You may also want to watch:

According to the council's policy, the “main issue of concern” in Archway is the number of off-licences, and the resulting impact in terms of nuisance, alcohol-related ambulance call-outs, crime and disorder.

Archway has the highest concentration of off-licences in the borough, with an average of one per 317 residents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Canonbury landlords defy pandemic to launch new pub
  2. 2 Neighbours hit by noise nuisance from Gorillas' delivery centre told: ‘Deal with it’
  3. 3 Church closes Highgate path over 'antisocial behaviour and assault'
  1. 4 Sperm and egg courier sees surge in demand during pandemic
  2. 5 Bowie-inspired bar in Finsbury Park faces opposition
  3. 6 Islington mayor complains about ‘saturation’ of licenced venues in Archway
  4. 7 Alex Smith murder: Abdirahman Ibrahim found guilty
  5. 8 Islington's 'non essential' businesses to reopen on April 12
  6. 9 Jailed: Pair who stole £40,000 in cash and perfume from high-end West End store
  7. 10 Bunhill by-election set to go-ahead following Claudia Webbe's resignation

In response to this, the Town Hall introduced special hours for off-licences there, and now encourages applications that "bring cultural opportunities for residents”.

Writing in support of his application for Norman’s, owner Elliott Kaye wrote: “We have worked in high-end places with Michelin stars over the past few years and have received a lot of positive attention from media outlets and locals.

“We have saved and planned for this cafe over the past eight years and we feel strongly that the establishment will be great for the area and bring a lot of positive attention to it.

"It is a cafe serving great quality food, and one where we hope people can meet and have a relaxed time over a nice meal." 

He said they were hoping to give locals jobs and the chance to gain skills, adding: "For instance, we have hired a young local who wants to train to be a chef.

"We have also hired a neighbour who lives across the road who wants to learn how to make coffee and this is our intention going forward – to give back to the community.”

Archway News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New bollards blocking through-traffic in the St Peter's people-friendly neighbourhood.

Environment News | Opinion

LTNs, GP takeover, stabbings and road deaths

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Man charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Pong London in Pentonville Road has been shut down

Pong London club shut down after New Year's Eve Covid breaches

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
An artist's impression of what the new energy recovery facility could look like. Picture: Grimshaw A

Climate Emergency

'Dirtier than coal': Does north London really need a new 700,000 tonne...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus