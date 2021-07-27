News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Business

Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:53 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 12:39 PM July 27, 2021
SevernCapital has taken the plot from housing association Peabody. 

SevernCapital has taken the plot from housing association Peabody. - Credit: SevernCapital

Hundreds of homes could be built at the foot of Archway Road and Highgate Hill after a landmark site was acquired by a developer.

SevenCapital has taken ownership of Archway Campus from housing association Peabody – though the details of the deal have not been made public – and earmarked it for a scheme including affordable and market-priced private housing. 

Plans could also include student accommodation, private and community amenity space, as well as a park. The gross development value will total more than £200million, pending planning approval. 

In 2019, Peabody ran consultation events, outlining plans for in the region of 290 new homes.

The site was built 1877-1879 as the Holborn and Finsbury Union Workhouse Infirmary and designed by Henry Saxon Snell & Sons – but has stood empty the past seven years. 

You may also want to watch:

SevenCapital is looking to refurbish the existing building and build additional structures in a similar style. 

Angus Michie, managing director, said: “This site is of historical and cultural importance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos
  2. 2 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
  3. 3 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  1. 4 'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party
  2. 5 Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions
  3. 6 Callum Chambers could be Arsenal's starting right-back
  4. 7 Summer in the city: 5 Things to do in Islington this weekend
  5. 8 Statue of Philip Noel-Baker replaced in Islington after 35 years
  6. 9 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
  7. 10 Two men jailed for life after double murder

“It is incredibly important to us that we bring it back to life in a way that celebrates that whilst also transforming it to be fit for use for current and future generations. 

“The area, like much of London, is in need of new, high quality and affordable homes.

"Our plans aim to deliver this, in line with Islington aspirations for the site, and we look forward to working with the borough, the local community and other stakeholders to develop our plans for the site which we hope will form a significant milestone for both the area and for SevenCapital.”

It is one of Mr Michie’s first projects for SevenCapital having joined from Berkeley.

The Archway Campus site deal was helped along by property business Cowell Group.

Nicholas Cowell, chief executive of Cowell Group, said: “It’s been a great pleasure working alongside SevenCapital and with the team at Peabody acquiring this site during this difficult period. 

“I have no doubt that SevenCapital will go on to develop this outstanding site and make it the local landmark it deserves to be whilst preserving the heritage of the location.” 

Housing
Islington News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Borzello has attracted attention for his shop that isn't a shop.

The Camden Passage shop window where nothing is for sale

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Thunder storms are set to break up a succession of days without rain in north London.

London Weather

This is when thunder storms could hit north London

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground 

Two Tube lines closed after 10pm as TfL staff isolate due to Covid

benjamin salmon

Logo Icon
David Harrison's wife. He is spokesman for Living Streets Islington

Climate Emergency | Opinion

What do smoking and People Friendly Streets have in common?

David Harrison, Islington Living Streets

Logo Icon