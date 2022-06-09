Look inside the new flexi working space open in Finsbury Park

Spaces Finsbury Park is just a stone’s throw away from cafes, restaurants, gyms, stores and a cinema. - Credit: IWG

A flexible working space with ceiling windows, bike racks, and private showers has opened in Finsbury Park.

Modern office design firm IWG has delivered Spaces Finsbury Park with the concept of giving workers all the facilities they need in a 15 minute radius.

The space has 82 offices, 30 coworking desks and three meeting rooms available, providing the perfect balance of flexible workspaces for collaborating with others and also areas for workers to get their heads down when needed.

- Credit: IWG

Mark Dixon, chief executive and founder of IWG, said: “For several decades, we have been at the forefront of hybrid work, empowering people to work more productively and conveniently.

“More and more workers want to live in a 15 minute city – where everything they need, including where they work, is within 15 minutes of their home. Locations like Spaces Finsbury Park are a response to that demand.”

- Credit: IWG

The natural lighting on both sides of the building helps reduce energy usage while its location means the workspace can be accessed directly from Finsbury Park station.

Mark said: “Located in the newly regenerated area directly outside the tube station in Zone 2, Spaces Finsbury Park is just a stone’s throw away from cafes, restaurants, gyms, stores and a cinema. The flexible workplace is finished to the highest standard with floor to ceiling windows providing a bright environment.”

- Credit: IWG

He added: “Introducing workspaces into city spaces outside of the centre is perfect for residents and commuters.

“Its close proximity to Finsbury Park station provides fast links into central London, but also supports the need for workspaces to help build self-sustaining communities, generate economic activity and create better solutions which support hybrid working.”

For more information, visit www.iwgplc.com