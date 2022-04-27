Gary Lineker, Fearne Cotton and Louis Theroux on bill for Islington podcast show

Gary Lineker, Fearne Cotton and Louis Theroux are just three of the big names lined up for The Podcast Show 2022.

The show will be making its London debut when it comes to the Business Design Centre in Islington on May 25 and 26.

“To say that the podcast industry in the UK is booming would be an understatement,” a promoter said.

“Nineteen million people in the UK listen to podcasts. By 2026, 28 million people in the UK will be listening to podcasts as part of their regular routine.”

Podcast hosts will be hosting and participating in talks sharing their podcasting journey.

Others on the bill include presenter Emily Maitlis, Mariel Richards, chief executive of gal-dem, as well as film buffs Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo and the team behind My Dad Wrote a Porno. Documentary legend Louis Theroux will be interviewed by ex Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine on the best and worst interviews of his career. Giovanna Fletcher and Gabby Logan will talk about taking their respective podcasts to the top of the charts.

The Podcast Show 2022 - Credit: The Podcast Show 2022

There are a wide variety of podcasters at the event, giving fans the chance to engage and ask questions. There is also the chance for podcasters to learn more about setting up their own production and tips to make it a success.

The promoter added: “Alongside comedy, football and true crime, celebrity entertainment podcasts are one of the top genres.

“Whether it’s Alan Carr asking celebs about their holiday memories in Life’s A Beach to Chris and Rosie Ramsey hilariously exposing the ins and outs of their marriage in Shagged Married Annoyed, there is a podcast for everyone.”

“This show is the place to be for all podcast fans and budding podcasters.”

Partners of the event include Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Acast, BBC Sounds and Global.

Limited tickets are now on sale for £55 and £30 for under 30s.

For more information, visit www.thepodcastshowlondon.com