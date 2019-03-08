Search

Advanced search

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

PUBLISHED: 17:14 27 September 2019

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Archant

Abandoned bikes blocking up the streets and pavements of Islington could soon be a thing of the past, after councillors supported parking restrictions last night.

Full council has unanimously backed a dockless vehicle hire bylaw put forward by London Councils' transport and environment committee.

You may also want to watch:

If passed, the bylaw would ban dockless bikes being from being parked anywhere other than at approved spots across the city.

Lime introduced electric-hire bikes to the borough in March, then Uber rolled out 350 of its own models in May.

Islington currently has no legal power to prevent bike companies from operating in the borough but did introduced a memorandum of understanding setting out its expected standards and service guidelines in September 2017.

Each local authority has been asked to approve the bylaw by December 5, after which the council would need to decide on approved parking spaces for bikes and what penalties would be incurred for dumping them elsewhere.

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Xhaka set to be named new Arsenal captain

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Boxing: Islington members back with a bang

Senay Kahsay, Bob Miah and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland)

Cricket: Andersson happy without Middlesex all-rounder tag

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire

Head coach Chapman says Finsbury Park face toughest test yet away to Finchley

Cyclist suffers head injury after suspected hit and run in Crouch Hill

The junction of Heathville Road and Crouch Hill. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists