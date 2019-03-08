Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Abandoned bikes blocking up the streets and pavements of Islington could soon be a thing of the past, after councillors supported parking restrictions last night.

Full council has unanimously backed a dockless vehicle hire bylaw put forward by London Councils' transport and environment committee.

If passed, the bylaw would ban dockless bikes being from being parked anywhere other than at approved spots across the city.

Lime introduced electric-hire bikes to the borough in March, then Uber rolled out 350 of its own models in May.

Islington currently has no legal power to prevent bike companies from operating in the borough but did introduced a memorandum of understanding setting out its expected standards and service guidelines in September 2017.

Each local authority has been asked to approve the bylaw by December 5, after which the council would need to decide on approved parking spaces for bikes and what penalties would be incurred for dumping them elsewhere.