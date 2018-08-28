Search

Cabinet shake-up sees two key changes to Islington’s executive

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 22 January 2019

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz (left) and Cllr Una O'Halloran confirmed in Islington Council's executive. Picture: Islington Council



A shake-up of Islington’s executive triggered by the education chief standing down will see two new faces leading key portfolios as of March 1.

Islington’s leader Richard Watts shuffled his pack, moving Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, who currently leads community development, to replace the out-going Cllr Joe Caluori as executive member for children, young people and families.

Elsewhere, former Islington mayor Cllr Una O’Halloran is set to cease chairing the Policy and Performance Scrutiny Committee so she can take on the development job.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz said: “I have hugely enjoyed my time as executive member for community development, working closely with the voluntary sector, championing equality and tackling discrimination in all its forms.

“The potential of Islington’s young people is limitless; I am really driven to make sure that the council is doing all that it can to cultivate their futures and the future of Islington. I am determined to fulfil our commitment to make Islington the best place to grow up in.

“Joe has achieved so much in his role, and I am looking forward to building on his successes and taking on the challenges ahead. I’d like to welcome Una to the Executive and I know she will do a fantastic job.”

Cllr O’Halloran said: “I am thrilled to be joining the council’s executive to serve in the important and challenging role of executive member for community development in the borough I have called home all my life.

“I am looking forward to getting started, and to working with the many local groups and charities that contribute so much to our wonderful borough.

“I also want to thank Kaya for her work in championing local voluntary and community groups, as well as her role in developing the borough’s licensing policies, and I know I will be picking her brains as I get settled in.”

Cllr Joe Caluori (Lab, Mildmay) will step aside at the end of February so he can become deputy director of the John Smith think tank, as revealed by the Gazette earlier this month.

It’s not yet known who will chair the Policy and Performance Scrutiny Committee.

