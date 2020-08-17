‘Official Snack Partnership’ sees 500 meal vouchers donated to Islington cafe

Ian Wright with Little Wonder's owners outside the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Arsenal Football Club/David Price. Subject to BAPLA Terms & Conditions & Premier League's Licence Agreement. Copies available from Arsenal FC (+4420 7704 4017)

A chocolate brand has spilled the cocoa beans about a 500-meal donation to an Islington cafe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of an Official Snack Partnership with Arsenal FC, Cadbury owners Mondelēz International will gift vouchers for 500 meals to Little Wonder Cafe for those in the Arsenal in the Community programme.

This means 500 customers, selected by the Arsenal in the Community committee, will be able to eat for free.

Cadbury will also donate digital advertising opportunities to the eatery, including email newsletters, digital marketing and match day programmes.

READ MORE: Arsenal in the Community donates 250 laptops to Islington school children

The cafe was chosen because it derives substantial income from match-day and local custom, and was forced to close for the first time in its 100-year history during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, owners Murat and Ferhat Eric did keep the establishment open for takeaway custom throughout, including for Arsenal in the Community workers.

You may also want to watch:

Joint-owner Murat said he is “a lot more confident” about the future now: “This generous donation means a lot to us. From a business perspective, it will bring more people to the cafe, whether a local coming in or new visitors that may become regulars.

“From an advertising side, we haven’t been able to do anything like this in the past, so a big thank you to Cadbury and Arsenal.”

Little Wonder has now reopened, but customer numbers are down 85 per cent and capacity reduced to allow for social distancing.

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright helped launch the collaboration and now has a special menu named after him at the cafe: “The Little Wonder Cafe is like so many local businesses that survive on match-day trade, and with recent games being held behind closed doors, the local community has been hit hard.

“I am so happy that Cadbury are lending a hand to help a local family-run business bounce back.”

Samantha Greenwood, global brand director at Cadbury, added: “Small businesses play a pivotal cultural and economic role in the recovery of local communities, and the UK as a whole, so we are proud to do our part in supporting them.”

Arsenal commercial director, Peter Silverstone, said Cadbury and Arsenal are both “rooted in supporting and nurturing the community”.