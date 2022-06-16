News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Caledonian artist attempting to paint 100 London pubs

Logo Icon

Julius Lawless Master

Published: 3:30 PM June 16, 2022
Caledonian-based artist Francisco wants to paint 100 London pubs

Caledonian-based artist Francisco wants to paint 100 London pubs - Credit: Julius Lawless-Master

A Caledonian-based artist whose artwork regularly features locations in Islington is attempting to paint 100 London pubs.

Francisco Gutierrez, 59, has completed 52 paintings of pubs in the capital, with these including establishments in Islington such as The Dame Alice Owen and King's Head Theatre Pub.

He started painting pubs after moving to London from his homeland Chile in 2004 and expects to reach his target “in a few years”.  

Francisco said: “When I arrived in London, I immediately went into the city and I was amazed by the beauty of the pubs, their decorations and architecture.

“It’s a lot different from my country where bars and pubs aren’t very nice places normally.

“All I had with me was my luggage, pens and a notebook so I started sketching them in ink and painted them once I was able to get watercolours.

“I discovered that people liked them so I continued and because I was finding more and more pubs I became fascinated by them.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Finsbury Park terror attack: Fifth anniversary of tragedy
  2. 2 Legendary Clerkenwell hairdresser Fuat closes The Avenue after 50 years
  3. 3 Islington student shortlisted for design competition after creating inhaler
  1. 4 New Aldi on Old Street to open this month
  2. 5 Biggest rail strike in 30 years expected to go ahead next week
  3. 6 Islington scammers jailed after preying on elderly victims
  4. 7 Opening of four eateries shows restaurateur confidence in Upper Street
  5. 8 Islington rally against Government cost of living crisis
  6. 9 London festival Junction 2 cancelled due to Network Rail strikes
  7. 10 Government to scrutinise north London incinerator plan, says Michael Gove

Francisco’s interest in pubs was sparked partly by his career as an architect, however, he found this “quite stressful” and gave up his job in 2019 to focus on painting.

He said: “I never think about time when it comes to painting, unless it’s a commission. I enjoy that, it’s not like when you’re working for a company.

“Being an architect involved a lot of sitting behind a computer which can be boring. Painting is my passion.

In addition to pubs, Francisco paints cityscapes and natural landscapes, with some of this work featuring locations in Islington such as the New River Path and Culpeper Community Garden.

He explained that Islington’s community has been receptive to his artwork, with residents writing to him to recommend pubs and providing historical information about them.

Francisco also receives regular visits to his studio and held a small exhibition in Kentish Town last February. 

The pub he plans to paint next is The Hen & Chickens Theatre Bar on St. Paul’s Road. 

Islington News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the crash on Seven Sisters Road this morning

London Live News

Holloway crash: Man dies after car overturns on Seven Sisters Road

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Crews at the scene in IslingtonEmergency services are responding to reports of a smell of chemicals in Islington

London Live News | Updated

6 people evacuated as crews deal with 'unknown substance' in Islington

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

London Live News

Archway stabbing: Teen found guilty of killing schoolboy Romario Opia

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Jody Graber

Court Watch

Former council election candidate cleared of assault and intimidation

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon