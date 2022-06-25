News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Karate champion helps children to build confidence through martial arts

Julius Lawless-Master

Published: 12:55 PM June 25, 2022
Head sensei Shannon (left) with students at Rex Shotokan Karate Club

Head sensei Shannon (left) with students at Rex Shotokan Karate Club - Credit: Julius Lawless-Master

A two-time European karate champion is helping children over five to build confidence through martial arts. 

Shannon Rex, 20, opened Rex Shotokan Karate Club to “give back to karate”, having spent more than 15 years training in the discipline. 

The club holds sessions at Goodinge Community Centre, by Caledonian Park, every Thursday at 16.30pm. 

Shannon, who is a third degree black belt, said: “Some of the kids are not very talkative when they first join so seeing them grow in confidence as they get better at karate is brilliant.

“I love seeing them smile, that is the best part about this.”

No previous experience is needed to attend the classes, with the club offering a free taster session to new members.

Shannon said: ”Whatever level they are at when they start, the kids are always learning something new here.”

