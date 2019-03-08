Caledonian Park Clock Tower: Grand opening celebrates assets' 'fascinating heritage'

Some 600 people celebrated the "fascinating heritage" of their Caledonian Park Clock Tower when the restored asset was officially opened on Saturday.

Islington Council, supported by a grant of nearly £2million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, has fully restored the 164-year-old tower and built a new heritage centre, cafe and public toilets around it.

Work started to revamp and restore the Grade 11* listed tower in 2016, and people can now book places on free daytime tours to admire James Bunnings' 1855 creation, originally built as part of a cattle market.

The mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail opened the facilities, and attendees were then treated to historical enactments throughout the day.

Islington's environment chief Claudia Webbe hailed it as a "special day" and "fantastic opportunity to explore the architectural, historical and cultural fabric of Caledonian Park".

The National Lottery Heritage Fund's area director for London & South [of England], Stuart Hobley, added: "We're delighted to see the project reach such an exciting milestone."