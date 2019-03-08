Search

'World-class' musicians set to appear at Caledonian Park's free Clock Tower Festival

PUBLISHED: 09:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 24 July 2019

Caledonian Park clocktower. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Archant

A free festival in Cally Park will give people a chance to see "world-class artists" perform on August 4.

Flyer for Clock Tower Festival in Caledonian Park. Picture: Caledonian Park Friends GroupFlyer for Clock Tower Festival in Caledonian Park. Picture: Caledonian Park Friends Group

Clock Tower Festival will return to Caledonian Park from 11am-4pm, after a two year hiatus while the council carried out major renovation works on the ticking landmark.

The celebration has been put together on a "tiny budget" but will boast an array of seasoned musicians, with food and a bar plus face painting and a bouncy castle for the kids.

Chair of Caledonian Park Friends Group Miriam Ashwell told the Gazette: "It would just be so nice to see everybody and there is so many exciting things happening in the park at the moment. Come and get involved and meet the community - it's a chance to see world-class artists for absolutely free right next door in your local park."

Neighbours can also book a stall at the festival for £10 - contact Miriam on 07739 180758 if you're interested.

For further details see: caledonianparkfriendsgroup.org

