'World-class' musicians set to appear at Caledonian Park's free Clock Tower Festival
PUBLISHED: 09:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 24 July 2019
A free festival in Cally Park will give people a chance to see "world-class artists" perform on August 4.
Clock Tower Festival will return to Caledonian Park from 11am-4pm, after a two year hiatus while the council carried out major renovation works on the ticking landmark.
The celebration has been put together on a "tiny budget" but will boast an array of seasoned musicians, with food and a bar plus face painting and a bouncy castle for the kids.
Chair of Caledonian Park Friends Group Miriam Ashwell told the Gazette: "It would just be so nice to see everybody and there is so many exciting things happening in the park at the moment. Come and get involved and meet the community - it's a chance to see world-class artists for absolutely free right next door in your local park."
Neighbours can also book a stall at the festival for £10 - contact Miriam on 07739 180758 if you're interested.
For further details see: caledonianparkfriendsgroup.org