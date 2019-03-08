Caledonian Road fire: 70 firefighters tackle The Scottish Stores pub blaze near King's Cross

The fire brigade tackling the fire at the Scottish Stores pub, Islington. Picture: London Fire Archant

Firefighters were forced to work through the night to tackle a fire on the upper floors of a Caledonian Road pub.

Fire crews still on the scene of the fire at the Scottish Stores in Caledonian Road. Picture: @TheDynaslow Fire crews still on the scene of the fire at the Scottish Stores in Caledonian Road. Picture: @TheDynaslow

Accommodation above the Scottish Stores pub, close to King's Cross station, was alight and required 70 firefighters to bring it under control in the early hours of this morning.

Ten fire engines were on the scene where part of the building's first floor was ablaze.

Around 30 people evacuated the building before the fire brigade got there, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

Fire brigade station manager Jay Tough, said at the scene: "Crews have been working hard through the night to bring the fire under control.

"There were local road closures in place, and while all roads have now reopened, as it gets into the morning rush hour it will be busy and congested in the area as crews remain on scene damping down."

The fire was reported at at 10.30 last night and it took six hours, until after 4.30am, for firefighters to bring it under control.

Fire crews from Islington, Soho, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington, Lambeth and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The inside of the building is thought to have been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

