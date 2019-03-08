M.Manze's famous pie n' mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12.

M. Manze's traditional pie and mash treats are returning to Islington - six-months after the historic Chapel Market store closed.

The Thornhill Arms publican Bradley Roberts will be serving up pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12.

Fans can fill their bellies with hearty grub at The Thornhill Arms, in Caledonian Road, which will be serving Manze's meals every Saturday from 12 to 4pm, starting October 12.

Pub landlord Bradley Roberts, 44, has struck a deal to stock selected pies and mash, which he'll serve with tea on request.

But he won't be selling jellied eels like the 108-year-old Chapel Market shop did, unless people can persuade him there's a demand.

"I used to go in there all the time," Bradley told the Gazette. "I loved it. Probably the only pie and mash I really went to - a few of my friends travel to Tower Bridge. It's history. It has been here for over 100 years. Come down, try it, give some feedback. I want to do it justice. We want to try and keep a bit of tradition."

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s. An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Tim Nicholls, who owns M. Manze, still has stores in Tower Bridge, Peckham and Sutton but closed his Chapel Market branch after struggling to pay its rent and business rates.

Bradley added: "I'm not making the pies - I'm buying the pies, so it will cost people a little bit more but I don't want to be greedy. I want everyone to be able to come in and try it."

The chair of Chapel Market Traders' association David Twydell persuaded Bradley to stock the food and put him in touch with Tim.

"I think it's a great shame it [M. Manze] had to close down," said David, "but it's good it will be back in Islington.

"It's nice it's not that far to go for people and hopefully it maintains an old Islington business and tradition. Although the shop closed down, hopefully they can still remember it by the pie and mash.

"It's nice going back to basics instead of moving on. Things get forgotten about and in a few years' time nobody would have ever heard of it.

"Chapel Market is never going to be the same as it was but we need to maintain things as much as we can."