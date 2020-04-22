Search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you... now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:38 22 April 2020

Editor André Langlois. Picture: André Langlois

Archant

Since 1856, the Islington Gazette has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of the borough.

The Gazette has in recent years led the coverage of the historic child abuse scandal within Islington Council’s children’s homes.

We have revealed details of the council’s controversial contract with a private firm that advises on whether someone is vulnerable enough to be housed.

We have highlighted the impact buy-to-leave landlords are having on the housing crisis.

You may also want to watch:

And in recent weeks and days we have reported on the tragedy unfolding around us - where health professionals put themselves in danger to save lives. And where other workers such as bus drivers are also on the front line, with some sadly losing their lives.

Journalism is already under pressure and coronavirus is making finances even tighter. The arrival of the internet means thousands of readers get their news for free online

We are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution. To get behind us, simply click on the yellow box at the bottom of this article.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

André Langlois

Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

Islington and St Pancras Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

