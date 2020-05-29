Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Sian Berry calls for Covid-19 rent arrears to be scrapped

PUBLISHED: 13:11 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 29 May 2020

Sian Berry. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Sian Berry. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Campaigners are calling for rent arrears accumulated during the Covid-19 lockdown to be scrapped – with central government instead reimbursing small landlords via grants.

New Economics Foundation, London Renters Union and Green Party co-leader Sian Berry have all called for such a policy – and Islingtons housing lead Cllr Diarmaid Ward backed it “in broad terms”.

In her capacity as a London-wide Assembly Member, Ms Berry lobbied Sadiq Khan to support the idea during a virtual Mayor’s Question Time on May 22.

Ms Berry told the Gazette: “It’s the right policy and it’s one that the government has so far ignored. I tried to get the mayor on board and he refused, I asked three times.

“Renters have lost their incomes, they have run into difficulties paying their rents, there are arrears. They are supposed to pay [landlords] back money they can’t afford. It seems completely unfair renters should have to pay back their rent.

You may also want to watch:

“In London we have the most renters of anywhere else in the country. {...} We are uniquely going to be paying back for the crisis in ways other areas are not and I think it’s totally unfair and the mayor should be standing up for us.”

During mayor’s question time, Mr Khan stopped short of saying rent arrears should be “forgiven”, but added: “The government should be supporting those landlords having problems because renters haven’t been able to pay their rent.

“Renters should be supported by the eviction period being extended beyond June, and there should also be a position who have got rent arrears, that isn’t the basis for which they can be evicted in the future.”

The current ban on evictions is due to expire on June 25 – and the Government is considering whether it should be extended. It says its already offered an “unprecedented package of support to ensure no tenant will be forced out of their home during the pandemic”.

Islington Council’s housing lead Cllr Diarmaid Ward told the Gazette: “I know current unique circumstances are causing people terrible difficulty. Whether they’re a private renter or council or any other situation, please get in contact Islington Council – we will do our best to help.

“In terms of the actual policy point I do support that but we need central government to actually step in because it’s all very well saying: ‘There needs to be a rent holiday’, but that needs to be funded by central government. We do need to also emphasise that, anyone who’s in trouble, chances are they’re eligible for Universal Credit and Housing Benefit.”

Finance chief Cllr Satnam Gill previously told the Gazette that was a “nearly £1million increase” in rent arrears among Islington Council tenants in the first five weeks of lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

Looking back: Nobbs wonder goal earns Arsenal Women win at City

Jordan Nobbs takes a drink during a training session (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Coronavirus: Sian Berry calls for Covid-19 rent arrears to be scrapped

Sian Berry. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick retires

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shakes hands with Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke and Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick after winning the 2017 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium
Drive 24