Cally adventure playground gets makeover
- Credit: Greystar Europe
An adventure playground for youngsters with special needs has been given a makeover, with a new fire pit and giant wooden seesaw.
Hayward Adventure Playground in Market Road, in the Cally, has a large outdoor space for children aged six to 15 to explore and get back to nature.
More than 20 volunteers from build-to-rent property firm Greystar and its partners spent a week to clearing the bonfire area to install a new fire pit, put in new flood lighting, installed kitchen cupboards, lockers, plug sockets and taps, and gave the whole place a deep clean.
Grace Morgan, from Greystar, said: "It's been tough to raise money for charity this year, with large fundraising events made impossible, and many companies suffering plummeting profits.
"The Hayward is a haven for learning and play, hosting up to 40 special educational needs children and their workers every day, sometimes until 9pm.
You may also want to watch:
"When I met Katy the playground manager and her team last summer, I was amazed to learn that they are open practically 365 days a year.
"This, coupled with dwindling funds due to the pandemic, meant the playground needed some serious tender loving care."
Most Read
- 1 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
- 2 Bunhill by-election set to go-ahead following Claudia Webbe's resignation
- 3 Islington parks revamp could see Crumbles Castle part demolished
- 4 Islington Council bails out leisure firm GLL - again
- 5 Man charged with 2018 Islington murder of 62-year-old
- 6 Covid - A Year On: Islington mutual aid groups 'still going strong'
- 7 Police appeal to identify man following Kings Cross sex assault
- 8 Climate protesters hold funeral along Parkland Walk to mourn felled trees
- 9 Councillors fear residents without water meter face ‘financial disadvantage’
- 10 Covid - one year on: 365 camellia and rose bushes planted in Islington