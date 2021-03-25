Published: 1:42 PM March 25, 2021

An adventure playground for youngsters with special needs has been given a makeover, with a new fire pit and giant wooden seesaw.

Hayward Adventure Playground in Market Road, in the Cally, has a large outdoor space for children aged six to 15 to explore and get back to nature.

More than 20 volunteers from build-to-rent property firm Greystar and its partners spent a week to clearing the bonfire area to install a new fire pit, put in new flood lighting, installed kitchen cupboards, lockers, plug sockets and taps, and gave the whole place a deep clean.

Grace Morgan, from Greystar, said: "It's been tough to raise money for charity this year, with large fundraising events made impossible, and many companies suffering plummeting profits.

"The Hayward is a haven for learning and play, hosting up to 40 special educational needs children and their workers every day, sometimes until 9pm.

"When I met Katy the playground manager and her team last summer, I was amazed to learn that they are open practically 365 days a year.

"This, coupled with dwindling funds due to the pandemic, meant the playground needed some serious tender loving care."