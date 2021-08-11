Songwriter releases album recorded in Cally Road bedroom
Maryam Zakir-Hussain
- Credit: Neil Phillimore
An Islington songwriter has released an album which he recorded during a difficult period when his charity closed.
Neil Phillimore, who performs under the name Brave New Broken Hearts Club, produced the LP Not What We Call Love from his bedroom in Bemerton Estate, off Caledonian Road.
The creative process began when his mentoring charity BIRD wound up at the end of 2019.
The service provided one-to-one song writing sessions with young people to improve their mental wellbeing.
Neil said: “When the charity sessions had to end, I actually got quite depressed because I had put so much into it for six years. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do.
You may also want to watch:
“[The album was a] lovely little project which lifted my spirits and helped me to overcome the disappointment of what was going on with the charity at the time.
“Having a creative project to throw myself into has been really therapeutic. It has proved the power of creativity for wellbeing because it has helped me out enormously.”
Most Read
- 1 A Level results 2021: Islington schools as they come in
- 2 Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police
- 3 Appeal for information after boy, 15, stabbed in back
- 4 'Unassuming local treasure': One-room Kings Cross pub listed as asset of community value
- 5 Tributes to Islington scout leader and London historian
- 6 The difference between free range and organic eggs – and London's producers
- 7 Men charged with murdering Taylor Cox receive Old Bailey date
- 8 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
- 9 North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
- 10 Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington
To listen to the album, visit https://bravenewbrokenheartsclub.hearnow.com/not-what-we-call-love.