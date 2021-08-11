News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Songwriter releases album recorded in Cally Road bedroom

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 11:39 AM August 11, 2021   
Neil Phillimore, who performs under the name Brave New Broken Hearts Club, has released album Not What We Call Love

Neil Phillimore, who performs under the name Brave New Broken Hearts Club, has released album Not What We Call Love - Credit: Neil Phillimore

An Islington songwriter has released an album which he recorded during a difficult period when his charity closed.

Neil Phillimore, who performs under the name Brave New Broken Hearts Club, produced the LP Not What We Call Love from his bedroom in Bemerton Estate, off Caledonian Road.

The creative process began when his mentoring charity BIRD wound up at the end of 2019. 

The service provided one-to-one song writing sessions with young people to improve their mental wellbeing.  

Neil said: “When the charity sessions had to end, I actually got quite depressed because I had put so much into it for six years. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do.

“[The album was a] lovely little project which lifted my spirits and helped me to overcome the disappointment of what was going on with the charity at the time. 

“Having a creative project to throw myself into has been really therapeutic. It has proved the power of creativity for wellbeing because it has helped me out enormously.” 

To listen to the album, visit https://bravenewbrokenheartsclub.hearnow.com/not-what-we-call-love. 

