Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cally to benefit from £700,000 jobs and training project thanks to grant from Sadiq Khan’s Good Growth Fund

PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 December 2018

A file image of the Cally. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

A file image of the Cally. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

People in the Cally will benefit from a £700,00 scheme to improve their employment prospects thanks to Sadiq Khan’s latest pot of funding.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has dished out £30m to projects across the capital, £3m of which has landed in Islington.

The National Youth Theatre has been given £2m to revamp its Holloway Road building and create a new production house for youngsters, learning disability charity Centre 404 received £640,000 and the council was given £350,000 for the Caledonian Road project – a fee it will match from its own purse.

The project will primarily train and mentor the people most likely to be excluded from work opportunities, and they will be brought on board to help set it up.

Islington’s business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “This is exactly the kind of thing young people told us they wanted to see through our ground-breaking Fair Futures Commission, and I’m pleased the GLA has seen its value.”

The National Youth Theatre said it was “extremely grateful” to the mayor and Arts Council England for the support.

Chief exec Paul Roseby said: “In the new year we look forward to continuing our consultation with friends, supporters, stakeholders and most importantly our young national talent and sharing our plans for the building.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz added: “I am delighted three Islington organisations have won almost £3m in grants.

“Alongside our ambition to create a fairer, truly inclusive economy, the mayor has seen the potential for the National Youth Theatre to engage many more young people through their access courses, new studio and performance space. Creativity is key to young people developing the academic and soft skills vital for success in education and employment.”

“Centre 404’s grant will enable more people to access their vital support and services for people with learning disabilities and carers from the LGBTQ+ communities – it’s another fantastic step towards a truly inclusive Islington.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘Close Finsbury Park gates at night or someone else will die,’ warns friend of murdered Iuliana Tudos

Iuliana Tudos.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Vertonghen sidelined until January, but Foyth and Sanchez return

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen leaves the pitch after being sent off during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists