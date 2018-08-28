Cally to benefit from £700,000 jobs and training project thanks to grant from Sadiq Khan’s Good Growth Fund

A file image of the Cally. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0 Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

People in the Cally will benefit from a £700,00 scheme to improve their employment prospects thanks to Sadiq Khan’s latest pot of funding.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has dished out £30m to projects across the capital, £3m of which has landed in Islington.

The National Youth Theatre has been given £2m to revamp its Holloway Road building and create a new production house for youngsters, learning disability charity Centre 404 received £640,000 and the council was given £350,000 for the Caledonian Road project – a fee it will match from its own purse.

The project will primarily train and mentor the people most likely to be excluded from work opportunities, and they will be brought on board to help set it up.

Islington’s business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “This is exactly the kind of thing young people told us they wanted to see through our ground-breaking Fair Futures Commission, and I’m pleased the GLA has seen its value.”

The National Youth Theatre said it was “extremely grateful” to the mayor and Arts Council England for the support.

Chief exec Paul Roseby said: “In the new year we look forward to continuing our consultation with friends, supporters, stakeholders and most importantly our young national talent and sharing our plans for the building.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz added: “I am delighted three Islington organisations have won almost £3m in grants.

“Alongside our ambition to create a fairer, truly inclusive economy, the mayor has seen the potential for the National Youth Theatre to engage many more young people through their access courses, new studio and performance space. Creativity is key to young people developing the academic and soft skills vital for success in education and employment.”

“Centre 404’s grant will enable more people to access their vital support and services for people with learning disabilities and carers from the LGBTQ+ communities – it’s another fantastic step towards a truly inclusive Islington.”