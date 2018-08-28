Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Campaign calls for ‘safe standing’ at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

PUBLISHED: 18:21 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 10 January 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal fans are calling on the club to aid the match day atmosphere by allowing “safe standing” in some areas of its Emirates Stadium.

A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Remy Marsh, a 15-year-old school boy who goes to “practically” every home game, is petitioning the club hierarchy to create standing areas in The North Bank and Clock End stands of its Hornsey Road home.

The petition, which has so far been signed more than 1,800 times, calls on the club, the PM Theresa May and sports minister Mims Davies to get behind “safe standing at the Emirates”.

“I want to stand up and build the atmosphere,” said Remy.

“I have always had this opinion that standing should be brought back to the Premier League.

“It will bring back the crowds to the team because at smaller games you see quite a lot of empty seats.

“I believe there should be further discussion between all Premier League clubs and the sports minister.”

The 1989 Football Spectators’ Act banned standing in the top two tiers of English football.

This followed the Hillsborough disaster, where 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium during an FA Cup semi-final tie with Nottingham Forrest in 1989.

Last April the former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, who led the club for nearly 22 years, said: “I am in favour [of safe standing] personally.

“I think the atmosphere is much better when people stand.”

In 2017 the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, which promotes the interests of supporters, surveyed 7,329 people and found 96 per cent backed “safe standing” in the stadium.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “The Premier League is looking into the viability of allowing standing in stadiums.

“We now need to wait to see what the conclusions are.”

View the petition here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Retailers announced for Finsbury Park’s £220million City North development

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

McCabe hails Arsenal team-mates

Katie McCabe of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Five players the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery in shock revelation: We can only sign loan players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

London Heathside enjoy best-ever Middlesex Cross-Country Championships

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

Campaign calls for ‘safe standing’ at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists