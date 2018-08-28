Campaign calls for ‘safe standing’ at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal fans are calling on the club to aid the match day atmosphere by allowing “safe standing” in some areas of its Emirates Stadium.

A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA) A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Remy Marsh, a 15-year-old school boy who goes to “practically” every home game, is petitioning the club hierarchy to create standing areas in The North Bank and Clock End stands of its Hornsey Road home.

The petition, which has so far been signed more than 1,800 times, calls on the club, the PM Theresa May and sports minister Mims Davies to get behind “safe standing at the Emirates”.

“I want to stand up and build the atmosphere,” said Remy.

“I have always had this opinion that standing should be brought back to the Premier League.

“It will bring back the crowds to the team because at smaller games you see quite a lot of empty seats.

“I believe there should be further discussion between all Premier League clubs and the sports minister.”

The 1989 Football Spectators’ Act banned standing in the top two tiers of English football.

This followed the Hillsborough disaster, where 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium during an FA Cup semi-final tie with Nottingham Forrest in 1989.

Last April the former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, who led the club for nearly 22 years, said: “I am in favour [of safe standing] personally.

“I think the atmosphere is much better when people stand.”

In 2017 the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, which promotes the interests of supporters, surveyed 7,329 people and found 96 per cent backed “safe standing” in the stadium.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “The Premier League is looking into the viability of allowing standing in stadiums.

“We now need to wait to see what the conclusions are.”

View the petition here.