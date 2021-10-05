Published: 1:58 PM October 5, 2021

Traffic has reduced by two thirds within the Canonbury West low traffic neighbourhood, latest figures show.

Monitoring data released by Islington Council also shows that cycling in the area has risen by 48 per cent since traffic calming measures were introduced just over a year ago, and that traffic on boundary roads fell by 15pc overall.

The low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) is one of seven zones introduced on 18-month trials by the council, which are controlled through bollards and smart cameras to catch motorists breaching the new rules, and charge them fixed fines.

Though welcomed by many for their eco-credentials, the schemes have attracted objections from those who say there should have been a proper consultation before they were introduced, and that they have made traffic and pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads.

Comparing data from July 2020 – two months before the start of the trial – with figures from June 2021, the report also shows that traffic in Clephane Road dropped by 83pc, and that cycling rose by 241pc in Canonbury Square.

Air quality data demonstrates that nitrogen dioxide levels in Canonbury West fell in line with borough-wide trends.

London Fire Brigade response times apparently remained within the service’s targets and were not affected by the scheme, which had no impact on rates of crime or antisocial behaviour.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Our people-friendly streets neighbourhood trials are part of our borough-wide ambition to create a cleaner, greener, healthier borough, where all can travel easily and the toxic effects of air pollution are reduced.

“The monitoring reports that we have published so far on the trials reflect their positive impact in creating more pleasant and safer streets.

"The Canonbury West report is no different, and reflects the positive impact of the scheme in making it easier for everyone to walk, cycle, and use buggies and wheelchairs."

Public consultations will take place about 12 months into each trial scheme to help decide if they should be made permanent, changed or removed, and a second monitoring report will be published ahead of the Canonbury West consultation.





