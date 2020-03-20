‘Bang like a small explosion’ as car catches fire in Upper Holloway

Blazing car in Upper Holloway. Picture: John Dickson Archant

A car “exploded” into flames in Upper Holloway this afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade received 15 phone calls at about 12.40pm reporting that a car was ablaze in Holloway Road at the junction with St John’s Grove.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by about 1pm.

Onlooker John Dickson told the Gazette: “I didn’t see the initial bang but I ear it because I was walking down the Holloway Road after an unsuccessful attempt to find some food. I heard the bang, like a small explosion. I was probably a thousands yards away and I still heard it.

“The car was ablaze. The fire brigade were there within minutes and they put it out. I have no idea why it set alight.”