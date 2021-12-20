News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Church brings the Christmas spirit into the heart of Islington  

Logo Icon

Alex Marsh

Published: 5:36 PM December 20, 2021
Carols on the steps outside St Mary's, Islington. Pictured are Rosalind Myers, Frankie Erskine and Harriet Middleton

Carols on the steps outside St Mary's, Islington. Pictured are Rosalind Myers, Frankie Erskine and Harriet Middleton - Credit: Polly Hancock

St Mary’s Church in Upper Street hosted an outdoor carol service to celebrate the festive season. 

The choir sang outside the front of the church on the evening of December 14 at the event titled Carols on the Steps. 

People passing on the street stopped to enjoy the concert, taking photos and singing along to the carols. 

The Reverend James Hughesdon said: “We wanted to do something that would bring the Christmas joy and hope right out into the heart of the community."  

He added: “It was wonderful to see how it was received and appreciated by people."  

Rev James Hughesdon (right) during carol singing on the steps outside St Mary's, Islington

Rev James Hughesdon (right) during carol singing on the steps outside St Mary's, Islington - Credit: Polly Hancock

One of the familiar Christmas carols performed by the choir, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, has a unique connection to St. Mary’s Church, as it was written by Charles Wesley when he was a minister at the church in 1739. 

St. Mary’s Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Eve service at 4pm this Friday.

Rosalind Myers, Harriet Middleton, Frankie Erskine and Freddie Erskine at carol singing outside St Mary's, Islington

Rosalind Myers, Harriet Middleton, Frankie Erskine and Freddie Erskine taking part in carol singing outside St Mary's, Islington - Credit: Polly Hancock

Carols at St Mary's, Islington. Pictured are Rosalind Myers, Harriet Middleton, Imogen Erskine and Frankie Erskine

Carols on the steps outside St Mary's, Islington. Pictured are Rosalind Myers, Harriet Middleton, Imogen Erskine and Frankie Erskine - Credit: Polly Hancock

Christmas
Islington News
Highbury News
Upper Street News

