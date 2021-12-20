Church brings the Christmas spirit into the heart of Islington
Alex Marsh
- Credit: Polly Hancock
St Mary’s Church in Upper Street hosted an outdoor carol service to celebrate the festive season.
The choir sang outside the front of the church on the evening of December 14 at the event titled Carols on the Steps.
People passing on the street stopped to enjoy the concert, taking photos and singing along to the carols.
The Reverend James Hughesdon said: “We wanted to do something that would bring the Christmas joy and hope right out into the heart of the community."
He added: “It was wonderful to see how it was received and appreciated by people."
One of the familiar Christmas carols performed by the choir, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, has a unique connection to St. Mary’s Church, as it was written by Charles Wesley when he was a minister at the church in 1739.
St. Mary’s Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Eve service at 4pm this Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week
- 2 Turning 100 with no family - can you help Brigid celebrate?
- 3 How much does it cost to live near outstanding schools in Islington?
- 4 Iconic London music venue closes doors amid omicron surge
- 5 Woman calls for smear test changes after cancer missed by four doctors
- 6 Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate
- 7 Where to get lateral flow tests in Hackney and Islington
- 8 Covid-19: Research reveals Islington has third highest R number in country
- 9 Nearly 6,000 Islington families to get £200 food vouchers
- 10 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?