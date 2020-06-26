Cars ‘permitted’ to pavement park on double yellow lines on Islington road

Cars are being “permitted” to skirt double yellow lines on an Islington road by parking on the pavement.

Community activist Meg Howarth noticed cars were lining the pavement by homes on Clock View Crescent when out walking around the borough.

There are double yellow lines on both sides of the one-way street.

The homes are not subject to Islington’s car-free policy because it was built prior to Islington’s Core Strategy in 2011, which states development will not be approved if it includes provision for car parking or vehicle waiting, except for emergency and essential purposes.

“I noticed all the cars and thought this is ridiculous,” Meg said. “It is a relatively new development and my main concern is that pavement parking should not be allowed.

“Islington has long had a car-free policy, with all new developments car free, and letting this happen here is almost encouraging pavement parking to be done elsewhere.”

She raised the issue with Southern Housing Group (SHG) and, in an email seen by this newspaper, a staff member said it is “permitting” the practice because parking spaces are limited and residents are not able to obtain parking permit via Islington council.

However, it stressed any cars parked irresponsibly and blocking emergency access would be fined.

SHG said it is waiting for Islington Council to sign off on highway amendments to tackle the issue.

A spokesperson from the group said: “Southern Housing Group is aware of the issue and the concerns of local people.

“However, while the group has measures in place to ensure the safety of residents and the public, progress in terms of providing a long-term solution rests with the council, which has the matter in hand.”

However, Islington Council said parking on the road is not its responsibility.

A spokesperson from Islington Council said: “Before Clock View Crescent can become a public road, it must meet the Highway Code.

“The council is working with Southern Housing on this complex process, but until that time Clock View Crescent will remain a private road under the responsibility of Southern Housing.”

Clock View Crescent is near Caledonian Park.