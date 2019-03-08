Search

Celebrity chefs and Walking Dead star prepare charity meal for Islington summer camp kids

PUBLISHED: 09:41 07 August 2019

Food charity The Felix Project and St Peter's Project organise a celebrity lunch for children at an Islington summer camp. Picture: Gary Hamill

Food charity The Felix Project and St Peter's Project organise a celebrity lunch for children at an Islington summer camp. Picture: Gary Hamill

Archant

Two celebrity chefs and Walking Dead actor David Morrissey dished up salvaged food to kids at an Islington summer club last week.

Delivery of food from The Felix Project ready to prepare for lunch at St Peter's Project. Picture: Gary HamillDelivery of food from The Felix Project ready to prepare for lunch at St Peter's Project. Picture: Gary Hamill

UK food charity The Felix Project and Islington's St Peter's Project ran the event at The Arc Centre, in St Paul's Road, to mark the beginning of a programme that will run through the summer holidays.

Chefs Melissa Helmsley and Melek Erdal prepared the feast, which is part of The Felix Project's partnership with Islington Council to provide nutritious lunches to kids and young people at adventure playgrounds, as part of the borough's lunch brunch programme.

The Felix Project rescues healthy food that would otherwise go to waste, whereas the other scheme is run by a group of people living in St Peter's ward who want young people to have fun things to do over the summer.

Actor David Morrissey volunteers with The Felix Project. Picture: Gary HamillActor David Morrissey volunteers with The Felix Project. Picture: Gary Hamill

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "We are proud of our lunch bunch programme which provides young people aged 3-19 the chance to enjoy a whole range of free activities throughout the summer holidays in our adventure playgrounds, libraries and other venues, all with a free delicious and healthy lunch."

