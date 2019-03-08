Search

Central Street parklet: Oasis or waste of money?

PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 June 2019

Islington's first parklet, in Central Street, is launched with residents and (L-R) Austin Casey of Old Street District Partnership, Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport, and Bunhill ward councillors Cllr Phil Graham and Cllr Troy Gallagher. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council has transformed a car parking space in Central Street into a "little oasis in the city" - but the Green Party opposition claims more could have been done with the money.

The parklet - a small public seating areas with trees and shrubs - will initially be in place for a year and is the first of five such amenities being introduced in Islington.

More will appear in Banner Street, Baldwin Street, Bickerton Road and Waterlow Road over the coming months.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington's environment and transport chief, said: "We're working hard to encourage walking and cycling in Islington, and to change streets so they work better for pedestrians and cyclists.

"This is the first of five parklets for Islington, which will help to encourage walking and cycling instead of driving, and help to improve air quality.

"We look forward to bringing more parklets to Islington later this summer.

But Islington's sole opposition councillor, Cllr Caroline Russell of Highbury East, told the Gazette she wanted more radical action like closing every side road to cars

"A parklet is usually something made by the community," she said. "This is a really expensive thing with money that has come from developers and, actually, they could do so much more to make that particular street people friendly by making it safe for cycling."

